It's been more than two years since 17-year-old Brett Bourne was fatally stabbed at Kelvin High School. Now the trail has begun for the person charged in connection with his death.

The accused, who was 17 at the time, can't be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"I waited a long time for this day and now it’s here," says the victim’s mother, Jamie Bourne. "I am grateful."

In her opening remarks to the jury, Crown attorney Krista Berkis told the jury Brett Bourne and a friend were riding bikes, when they passed by Kelvin High School.

She says Bourne tried to start a fight with a student at the school...But the other teen didn't want to fight.

Bourne chased that student inside the school, and he in turn was followed into the school by that student's friends, including the accused.

And it was there says the Crown alleges that "the accused stabbed Bourne one time in the side of the chest. The accused was armed with a knife, but the victim Bourne was not armed at all," said Berkis.

Bourne later died.

"I got off of work at 3:30, and I was happy. So excited," said Jamie Bourne. "And then I got home and the phone started ringing. I was the last one to know."

The Crown says the suspect then drove away with a group of friends, and alleges, "On the ride there, the accused wiped the blood off of the knife he used to stab the victim, and then put that knife in his pocket."

Berkis told the jury: "He told his friends he stabbed the victim in the kidney."

The Crown says the evidence will show the accused then used an X-Acto knife to stab himself in his left forearm, then went home, changed pants, and then returned to the school where he told police the victim had stabbed him.

The Crown says it expects to call a number of witness, police officers and a DNA expert.

The trial is expected to last until mid November.