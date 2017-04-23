Featured
U of M students build ultra-efficient battery-powered vehicle
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 3:56PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 5:48PM CST
University of Manitoba engineering students have entered a competition to see who can build the most efficient vehicle.
The students will be the first team from the U of M to compete in the Shell Eco-marathon Americas competition in Detroit April 27 to 30.
“Which is really exciting because now we get to show what Manitoba is really capable of,” said fifth-year mechanical engineering student Mihskakwan James.
They’ll compete against high school and university students from across the hemisphere who have designed and built ultra-efficient vehicle in a variety of categories. The goal is to see who can use the least amount of energy to cover a set distance.
The group from U of M have been working on an ultra-efficient battery electric vehicle.
The winners receive a $600 cash prize and a trophy, as well as bragging rights, James said.
