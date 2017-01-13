The Winnipeg Police Service's armoured rescue vehicle is responding to more than just emergencies.

Documents obtained by CTV News show ARV 1 has been deployed 50 times since it was purchased last summer. 34 of those deployments were for operational or training purposes, but 15 times it was used for community engagements.

There was also a joint training and community event that police confirm was with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The armoured vehicle has also appeared at various charity functions, the Santa Claus parade and starred in a public service announcement about keeping Christmas gifts safe and secure.

Inspector John Lutz defends the use of the armoured vehicle for these non-emergencies. Lutz says it is in part a promotional tool for police to better connect with Winnipeggers, and he says it allows officers to clear up misconceptions about ARV 1. “We really want to try to educate our citizens that this purchase is really there for them as much as it is for our members, it's for everybody's safety,” said Lutz. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation isn't so sure. Todd Mackay questions the use of the armoured vehicle for these community events when it cost taxpayers $343,000.

“Is it cool? Is it fun to get your picture with sure... Do we have $350,000 for photo ops right now? I'm not so sure about that. I think they've got to do a better job of justifying that,” said Mackay. Mayor Brian Bowman says he wants to ensure taxpayers get bang for their buck with how equipment is being used. But he says in this case, it's not his call.

“In terms of overall how it's being used for, that really is a decision for the police board,” said Bowman. Police board chair Jeff Browaty says he's okay with the ARV's appearance at charity events and visits with Santa.

“Putting it out in the public and letting the public know the asset they bought I think is not necessarily a bad thing,” said Browaty. Police said the armoured vehicle must have two officers on board at all times, requires $2,000 of insurance and has used $350 worth of fuel to date.