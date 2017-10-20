Featured
Various packaged vegetable products recalled over listeria concern
Two recalled Mann’s Family Favorites stirfry mixes are shown
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 10:51AM CST
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous packaged vegetable products have been recalled over concerns about listeria contamination.
The agency says 26 Mann's products, two Compliments products and six Western Family products are affected by the recall.
The items were sold in Ontario and Quebec, and the CFIA says they may have been distributed nationally as well.
It says there have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of the vegetables.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|Mann's Power Blend
|Brussels Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Carrots amp; Kale
|284 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
|Mann's Family Favorites
|Broccoli and Cauliflower
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's
|Broccoli Cole Slaw
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
|Mann's Family Favorites
|Brussels Sprouts
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
|Mann's Culinary Cuts
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|255 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
|Mann's Family Favorites
|California Stir Fry
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Family Favorites
|California Stir Fry
|2 lbs
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Culinary Cuts
|Cauliflower Cauliettes
|255 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Family Favorites
|Cauliflower
|248 g
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's
|Fiesta Vegetable Tray
|1.01 kg
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
|Mann's
|Kale Beet Blend - Kale, Golden Beets, Kohlrabi and Red Cabbage
|227 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Nourish Bowls
|Cauli-Rice Curry
|312 g
|
Best Before:
10/11/2017
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
|Mann's Nourish Bowls
|Cauli-Rice Curry
|312 g
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
|Mann's Nourish Bowls
|Butternut Kale Risotto
|248 g
|
Best Before:
10/11/2017
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
|Mann's Nourish Bowls
|Southwest Chipotle
|298 g
|
Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
|Mann's Nourish Bowls
|Monterey Risotto
|8.75 oz
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
|Mann's
|Vegetable Tray
|54 oz
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
|Mann's
|Rainbow Salad
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
|Mann's
|Vegetable Medley
|2 lbs
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Family Favorites
|Vegetable Medley
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's
|Vegetable Tray
|2.5 lbs
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Family Favorites
|Veggie Hummus
|
Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Family Favorites
|Veggie Ranch
|
Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Nourish Bowls
|Sesame Sriracha
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
10/19/2017
|Mann's Nourish Bowls
|Sesame Sriracha
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/13/2017
10/16/2017
|Mann's Nourish Bowls
|Bacon Maple Delight
|203 g
|
Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017
|Compliments
|Cauliettes Chop
|14 oz
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|Compliments
|Vegetable Platter
|680 g
|
Best Before:
10/16/2017
|Western Family
|Spicy Southwestern Kale Salad Kit
|646 g
|
Best Before:
10/13/2017
|Western Family
|Vegetable Medley
|907 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|Western Family
|West Coast Stir-Fry Mix
|907 g
|
Best Before:
10/15/2017
|Western Family
|Kale Salad Kit
|680 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
|Western Family
|Kale Caesar Salad Kit
|420 g
|
Best Before:
10/14/2017
|Western Family
|Broccoli Slaw
|340 g
|
Best Before:
10/17/2017