OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous packaged vegetable products have been recalled over concerns about listeria contamination.

The agency says 26 Mann's products, two Compliments products and six Western Family products are affected by the recall.

The items were sold in Ontario and Quebec, and the CFIA says they may have been distributed nationally as well.

It says there have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of the vegetables.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

 

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product  
Mann's Power Blend Brussels Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Carrots amp; Kale 284 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017		  
Mann's Family Favorites Broccoli and Cauliflower 340 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Broccoli Cole Slaw 340 g Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017		  
Mann's Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts 340 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017		  
Mann's Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprouts 255 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017		  
Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry 340 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Family Favorites California Stir Fry 2 lbs Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Culinary Cuts Cauliflower Cauliettes 255 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Family Favorites Cauliflower 248 g Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Fiesta Vegetable Tray 1.01 kg Best Before:
10/15/2017		  
Mann's Kale Beet Blend - Kale, Golden Beets, Kohlrabi and Red Cabbage 227 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Nourish Bowls Cauli-Rice Curry 312 g Best Before:
10/11/2017
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017		  
Mann's Nourish Bowls Cauli-Rice Curry 312 g Best Before:
10/15/2017		  
Mann's Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto 248 g Best Before:
10/11/2017
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017		  
Mann's Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle 298 g Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017		  
Mann's Nourish Bowls Monterey Risotto 8.75 oz Best Before:
10/14/2017		  
Mann's Vegetable Tray 54 oz Best Before:
10/15/2017		  
Mann's Rainbow Salad 340 g Best Before:
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017		  
Mann's Vegetable Medley 2 lbs Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Family Favorites Vegetable Medley 340 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Vegetable Tray 2.5 lbs Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Family Favorites Veggie Hummus Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g		 Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Family Favorites Veggie Ranch Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g		 Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha 340 g Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/13/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/17/2017
10/19/2017		  
Mann's Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha 340 g Best Before:
10/13/2017
10/16/2017		  
Mann's Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight 203 g Best Before:
10/12/2017
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
10/18/2017
10/19/2017		  
Compliments Cauliettes Chop 14 oz Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017		  
Compliments Vegetable Platter 680 g Best Before:
10/16/2017		  
Western Family Spicy Southwestern Kale Salad Kit 646 g Best Before:
10/13/2017		  
Western Family Vegetable Medley 907 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017		  
Western Family West Coast Stir-Fry Mix 907 g Best Before:
10/15/2017		  
Western Family Kale Salad Kit 680 g Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/16/2017		  
Western Family Kale Caesar Salad Kit 420 g Best Before:
10/14/2017		  
Western Family Broccoli Slaw 340 g Best Before:
10/17/2017		  