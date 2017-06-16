A Winnipeg family is speaking out in hopes the public can help find their missing loved one.

Scott Hadath, 39, was last seen on June 5, leaving work at the Southdale Canadian Tire.

His mother Valerie Hadath, whom he lives with, said Scott frequently visits with friends in the evenings, and she was in bed before Scott would have returned home.

“And then the next morning, I noticed that he wasn’t here,” she said.

Their concern grew when Scott didn’t show up for work.

“He’s always been at work. That’s what he does, he’s very consistent in his habits,” his mother said.

Scott’s brother Rob talked about regular trips to the family cottage in the Whiteshell, and Scott’s love for spending time with his nephew.

Rob said right now, the family is just in shock.

“It’s disbelief right?,” he said. “Because it’s just not something that’s anywhere close to what you’d be thinking about or expecting.”

Family members described Scott as a quiet and caring person, who would give someone the shirt off his own back.

Scott is five feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build, a beard, and hazel eyes.

He drives a 2015 black Mini Cooper with the Manitoba license plate HJB 662.

His mother said they already have a large group of friends and family looking for Scott, and she hoped more people would be watching for him and his vehicle.

“We need to have him come back. And anybody’s help who can bring forward some information about where he might be so that he can come home,” his mother said.

“We want him to come home, we love him dearly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.