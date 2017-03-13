A man has been charged after the Winkler Police Service said they chased a motorist who failed to pull over for a traffic stop.

The incident happened Saturday at around 9:20 p.m. Police saw a blue-paneled van driving erratically on Main Street. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver accelerated to try and evade officers, police said.

Officials pursued the van with help from the Morden and Altona police service.

The van eventually drove into a yard in Reinfeld, Man., where the driver fled the vehicle. Officers in a Winkler Police Service patrol car tried to follow the suspect into the yard, but they slid on ice and collided with a tree, making the car inoperable.

Officers were able to exit the car and apprehend four people from inside the van. However, police initially couldn’t find the driver.

After an investigation, Winkler police identified a suspect and arrested him Sunday.

Ricky Friesen, 25, from Reinfeld was charged with operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, failing to stop in order to evade peace officers, and failure to comply with condition of a recognizance.

He was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act for having open liquor in a vehicle.

Friesen has since been released on a recognizance and is set to appear in Morden Provincial Court on April 25.

The two Winkler police officers involved in the crash were treated in hospital and released.