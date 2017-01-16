

CTV Winnipeg





If you are traveling in or out of Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport this week, you may find yourself on the receiving end of an act of kindness.

Winnipeg Airports Authority CEO Barry Rempel treated all of the guests in the airport’s Stella's restaurant to a free lunch Monday.

It's the airport’s way of giving back after marking a milestone. Four-million passengers travelled through the airport last year, setting a new record.

A free lunch is just one of the ways the airport is saying thank you.

"(Monday) morning we had the privilege of taking an entire WestJet flight and putting them in the Plaza Premium Lounge, just to give them a little extra for being part of that one in four-million, and also just to give a bit of a recognition to them for being with us here today,” Rempel said.

More acts of kindness are planned at the airport over the next few days, including some free trips.