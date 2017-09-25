

CTV News





After a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Counter Exploitation Unit, a man employed by the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of sexual assault against three victims, two of whom were underage.

Winnipeg police said the first victim was sexually assaulted in 2001, at a jiu-jitsu studio on Sherbrook Street. The victim was a youth at the time.

Investigators said the second victim was an adult woman who was sexually assaulted between Dec. 2005 and Dec. 2006, at a different location in Winnipeg.

The most recent victim, who is under the age of 18, was sexually assaulted between Nov. 2015 and Dec. 2015, after the suspect responded to an ad for escort services.

Police said all three victims provided information that suspect worked for Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services and owned a jiu-jitsu studio.

“He took advantage of some vulnerable young women and was offering goods whether it was for services or a bribe,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Skrabek said police believe there may be other victims that may have been enticed to engage in sexual activities.

52-year-old Manuel Vladimir Ruiz is charged with numerous sexual assault and child abuse related offences. He remains in police custody.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Firefighters shocked by allegations

United Firefighters of Winnipeg vice-president Tom Bilous told CTV Winnipeg that Ruiz is an acting captain with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service with 25 years of service.

"Absolute shock and great concern for all of our members," said Bilous of the charges. "This is really out of the blue."

Bilous said Ruiz has been placed on administrative leave.

"He won't be out in the public until these charges play out." said Bilous. "I know the department had him removed from service."

The city confirmed Ruiz has been removed from active duty but declined to answer any other questions on the matter.

A spokesperson directed any other questions on the matter to the Winnipeg Police Service.

With files from Josh Crabb