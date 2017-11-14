

CTV Winnipeg





A group of four from Winnipeg are the winners of a $3.5 million LOTTO 6/49 jackpot.

Ashok Prashar said when he first noticed he had a voicemail from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, he thought it was a reminder to renew his lottery subscription.

“We don’t call you for renewals,” the WCLC representative told him. “We call you when you’ve won.”

Prashar and his three friends won $3.5 million of the $7 million jackpot from Saturday, Nov. 4, shared with a winning ticket in Ontario.

Prashar said he called his friends, but didn’t want to share the news over the phone, so he met the other three winners Bhadresh Bhatt, Swatanter Parbhakar, and Ravi Chhibba at a coffee shop.

At first, Prashar’s first didn’t believe the news. One of them said they called the WCLC to hear it for themselves.

“I asked if he was sure,” Bhatt said. “He gave me the number of the lady from WCLC and said to call her myself. She confirmed it – that’s when I believed him.”

The group said so far, they plan to use their winnings for an Alaskan cruise they have planned with their wives.