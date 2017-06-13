

Catherine Ryczak, CTV Winnipeg





The city is moving forward on a plan to ban smoking on patios.

On Monday, a city committee voted to approve a motion to review what other Canadian cities do when it comes to smoking on city patios.

The Lung Association urged council to act quickly, citing that Winnipeg is the last major Canadian city without the smoking ban.

The Manitoba Hotel Association argued that the industry only suffers by implementing more restrictions.

In May, Winnipeg became the last major city in Canada to allow smoking on outdoor patios after Regina implemented a ban.

If the ban is approved, smoking may not be allowed on patios as early as next summer.