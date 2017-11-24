

CTV Winnipeg





The Canada Border Services Agency announced Friday that a Winnipeg man is facing three immigration fraud-related charges for offences that date back to 2007.

Alfredo Arrojado, 66, has been charged for allegedly acting as an unauthorized immigration consultant and misrepresenting himself in order to immigrate to Manitoba.

The CBSA said the alleged offences took place between August 2007 and April 2016.

Arrojado is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Nov. 27.

If anybody has information about suspicious border crossings, they can contact the CBSA at 1-888-502-9060.