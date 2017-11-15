A 27-year-old Winnipeg woman has died in Cambodia, according to family members.

Abbey Amisola and her friend were found dead Tuesday in a hostel in the city of Kampot.

“It’s shocking. It’s unreal,” a relative told CTV News. “It’s hard to believe.”

Lee Verlander from the Monkey Republic hostel in Kampot said the two women had been feeling unwell and had visited a pharmacy to get medication.

He said local police are investigating.

“The staff at Monkey Republic are devastated by the tragic deaths of the two young women,” said Verlander in an email to CTV News.

Global Affairs Canada said it’s aware that a Canadian citizen has died in Cambodia.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has passed away. Consular officials in Cambodia are providing consular assistance to the family and are also in contact with local authorities,” said a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada.

Friend Samantha Gilkes said people who know Abbey are having a difficult time coping with her death.

“She was a really amazing person and she would be willing to help anyone,” said Gilkes. “Her smile honestly brightened a room and her laugh was contagious.”

“It’s really heartbreaking.”

Gilkes said Abbey recently got her education degree but had decided to go on a year-long backpacking trip in Asia.

“She decided she wanted to experience the world and see something different.”

Manitoba Teachers’ Society president Norm Gould said Amisola was a member of MTS.

“We are touched and saddened to hear about the sudden passing of our MTS member Abbey Gail Amisola. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Abbey’s family and those who knew her.”