A woman was robbed in the Centennial neighbourhood of Winnipeg attempting to get into her car early Sunday evening.

Winnipeg police said shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers were notified that a woman had been robbed in the area of William Avenue and Ellen Street.

Officers said the victim attempted to get into her car before she was grabbed, had her purse taken and was pushed to the ground and assaulted. The suspects also demanded the woman’s keys.

Police said when the victim called out for help, the suspects left the area with the purse.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers found the females matching the description of the suspects in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue. One of the females was in possession of the purse.

Police arrested and charged three teenage girls with robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to contact police 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.