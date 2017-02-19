Another large group of asylum seekers have arrived in the small border town of Emerson Manitoba this weekend.

Jay Ihme with the Emerson Fire Department said he was called by the Canada Border Services Agency to the entry port in Emerson around 6:40 a.m. Sunday to help a woman seeking asylum with an injured knee.

"A lady had slipped and fallen on the ice and she banged her knee up," said Ihme in a phone interview with CTV News Sunday morning.

He said the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. Ihme said it appeared there was a "huge number of them," at least more than 10 people.

Ihme could not confirm if a baby or any children was among the group.

READ MORE: Emerson homeowner blames Trudeau for spike in asylum crossings

Municipality of Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen told CTV more than 20 people illegally crossed the United States-Canada Border near Emerson this weekend, and believes the final number could go higher.

Ihme said the group was being processed at the Canada Border Services Agency Sunday morning.

RCMP have previously said when people illegally cross the border, they are arrested. If they wish to seek asylum in Canada, they’re brought to the CBSA to be processed.