

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg School Division Board of Trustees has voted to revise its transportation strategy.

The change comes after a number of parents complained to the school division, because the original policy was changed in the spring as a cost-saving measure.

Students who were previously allowed to ride the bus for a fee no longer had a seat on the bus.

Starting in November, students can apply for courtesy transportation service.

The Board already provides transportation to students who live farther than 1.6 kilometres from a school, who have exceptional learning needs, or who live in hazard areas.

The new policy will offer busing at no charge for kindergarten to Grade 6 language and alternative program students, and for nursery students attending French immersion schools, but only if there is room on the bus.

The seats are not guaranteed for the full school year, and no new bus routes or stops will be added to accommodate students.

The WSD currently has 78 schools and about 33,000 students.