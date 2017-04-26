Featured
Wyatt, Schreyer want weekly updates on water main breaks
Russ Wyatt and Jason Schreyer want regular updates on water main breaks. (File image)
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:08AM CST
Two city councillors want regular updates on water main breaks.
Russ Wyatt and Jason Schreyer say when water main breaks occur, crews need to do repairs that can be "disruptive" to public and private property.
They've tabled a motion at city council calling for weekly reports similar to missed garbage and recycling pickups.
Under their plan, the reports would contain addresses of where breaks happen and a timeframe for when the water main will be fixed and the property fully restored.
Wyatt has been critical in the past of the time it takes to deal with utility repairs on boulevards and streets.
