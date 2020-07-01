WINNIPEG -- A woman is dead and a man injured after being shot in the 400 block of Flora Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., a man and woman were walking in the area when they were both shot.

According to police, the man, who sustained a critical injury, was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store where police were contacted.

Responding officers found the woman dead on the roadway of the 400 block of Flora Avenue. The male was transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have closed Salter Street between Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue and are expected to be on scene for most of the day.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).