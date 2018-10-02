

CTV Winnipeg





Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling $10 Chicken Fries because of a potential salmonella contamination.

The chicken, which has no brand name, is being taken off grocery store shelves as part of a Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigation into an outbreak of foodborne illness.

The affected product is 1.81 kilograms, has a product code of 2019 JN 22 and a UPC number of 0 60249 01411 4.

The CFIA advises that anyone who thinks they may have become sick from this item should call a doctor.

All recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store.

The CFIA said that although food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, it can still cause sickness. Young kids, seniors, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system could contract serious and potentially deadly infections. People who are healthy might experience symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Salmonella could cause long-term complications such as severe arthritis.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness.