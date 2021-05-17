WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police is asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who was last seen nearly four days ago.

Police say Lily Baptiste was last seen in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood on May 13, 2021, at around 9 p.m. wearing a black hoodie, grey sweat pants and black and grey runners. Police said she had a black backpack with her.

Lily is described as five-foot-three, with a thin build, and short black hair that has faded red and has purple colouring in it.

The Winnipeg police said it is concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information as to where Lily may be is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.