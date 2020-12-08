WINNIPEG -- The death count continues to climb in Manitoba as officials announced 13 new deaths on Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement.

The death toll is now at 420.

Ten of the deaths happened in the Winnipeg region, including:

A man in his 40s;

Four people connected to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre, including a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and two women in their 80s;

A woman in her 80s;

Three women in their 90s. One death was linked to the Holy Family Personal Care Home, and another connected to the Park Manor Care Home. The third death was not linked to any outbreak; and

A man in his 90s linked to Misericordia Health Centre's Transitional Unit.

The other deaths include two people from the Southern Health Region; a man in his 80s from the Greendale Estates outbreak and a woman in her 90s from the Rest Haven Care Home outbreak. One death from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, a woman in her 100s from the Fairview Personal Care Home outbreak, was also reported.

The province also added another 245 cases, bringing the total to 19,376 since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases include 126 from the Winnipeg area, 34 from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 33 from the Southern Health Region, 29 from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and 23 from the Northern Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 13.3 per cent in Manitoba and 13.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba has 5,379 active cases and 13,577 people have recovered.

There are 311 people in hospital and 38 of them are in intensive care.

On Monday, the province performed 2,245 tests, bringing the total to 375,667 since early February.

TESTING SITES

Officials also announced a mobile testing site in Winnipeg will close on Dec. 11. The site is located at 1181 Portage Ave.

A new walk-in testing centre located at the Garrick Centre at 330 Garry St. will open on Dec. 14 and operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.