WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting another 12 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the province's total above 400 since the pandemic began in March.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, made the announcement.

The death toll is 407.

Half of the new deaths come from the Winnipeg region, including a woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s, one which is linked to the Golden Links Lodge outbreak, two women in their 80s, and a man in his 90s from the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak.

Two women are from the Southern Health Region, one in her 60s from the Health Science Centre outbreak in unit GA3, and the other was in her 70s.

The Northern Health Region had two deaths including a woman in her 80s from the Acute Care Inpatient Unit of The Pas Health Complex at St. Anthony's General Hospital. The other death was a man in his 90s.

One death was a woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and the other was a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region connected to the Grandview Personal Care Home outbreak.

Manitoba also added 325 new cases, bringing the total to 19,131.

Winnipeg saw 191 new cases, 39 are from the Southern Health Region, 38 from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 37 from the Northern Health Region, and 20 from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 13.7 per cent in Manitoba and 14.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Officials said there are 5,462 active cases and 13,262 people have recovered.

There are 310 people in hospital and 39 of those are in intensive care.

On Sunday, the province performed 1,736 tests bringing the total to 373,260 since early February.

INFECTIOUS PERSON AT FUNERAL

Roussin warned Manitobans that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a funeral on Nov. 27.

The funeral was held in the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation and the person was in the infectious period when they attended.

Anyone who was at the funeral is being told to self-isolate and contact health officials for further instructions.