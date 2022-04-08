13-year-old boy charged following multiple armed robberies: Winnipeg police

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after Winnipeg police alleged he robbed a store five times over an eight-month period, one of which prompted a nearby school to implement a hold-and-secure.

Police said the robberies took place at a business in the 600 block of Dakota Street between August 2021 and April 2022.

The first robbery took place on Aug. 9, where a suspect entered the store armed with a knife in his waistband. The suspect allegedly stole cash and ran from the area.

The second robbery, which happened on Nov. 22, saw the suspect allegedly brandish the knife before stealing money, police said.

The third robbery took place on Nov. 25 at approximately 2 p.m. Police said a female employee of the business had a knife held to her throat by the suspect as he stole money. The employee was not physically injured.

Police said the fourth robbery took place on Dec. 7 at approximately 10 a.m. The suspect allegedly entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money. The employee refused and the suspect threw merchandise at her and ran away.

The final robbery took place Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly entered the store carrying a knife, ran towards the employee working, pulled her down to the ground with the knife in his hand and threatened to stab her. The employee was not physically injured.

Police said the suspect stole money and ran from the scene, and was arrested at a nearby home.

The incident Thursday prompted Victor Mager School to enter a hold-and-secure for a portion of the day.

The 13-year-old was charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of possession of a weapon, three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats. The charges have not been proven in court.

The teen remains in custody.