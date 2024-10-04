WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba man accused of impersonating RCMP officer, making traffic stops

    An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Manitoba RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly pulled over two women on the highway pretending to be an RCMP officer.

    According to RCMP, Selkirk RCMP were told on Sept. 30 at 9:05 p.m. a woman was stopped by driving on Highway 9 in Petersfield by a man claiming he was an off-duty RCMP officer.

    Mounties said the man was driving a pickup truck with emergency lights when he pulled the woman over, accusing her of speeding. He drove away when he was asked to present his identification.

     Officers patrolled the area, but could not find the truck.

     The next day, they received another report of a similar incident near Clandeboye at 8 p.m. the previous night. The man again said he was an RCMP officer and told the female driver she was speeding and using her bright lights. He left the scene when asked for identification.

    RCMP determined an address for the truck and attended a home in the RM of St. Andrews on Highway 9. A search warrant was executed on Oct. 3, and police seized pepper spray, portable radios, firearms, and lighting equipment for a vehicle.

    A 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of impersonating a peace officer. He was released on an undertaking with a future court date. The charge has not been proven in court.

