14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

A 14-year-old boy is facing assault and uttering threats charges after a man was stabbed in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood on October 7.

According to police when officers were doing a wellness check on a woman who had been heard screaming around 3:12 a.m., they were directed to a man who had been stabbed.

Police said officers treated the man with first aid before he was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

The officers also located a woman who had been threatened by knifepoint while with the stabbing victim.

Police believe the pair had been with a larger group of people when a fight broke out.

After an investigation, a 14-year-old was located at a home in the Spence neighbourhood at around 11 a.m.

The youth is facing aggravated assault charges as well as for uttering threats. He has since been released on an undertaking.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

ARREST MADE IN SEPTEMBER ROBBERY

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing three people at gunpoint in Transcona back in September.

Winnipeg police said two men and a woman were walking along Kildare Avenue near Wayota Street on September 18 around 1:30 a.m. when they were robbed by an unknown man.

According to police, the man demanded their belongings and then took off on foot, while the victims made their way to a nearby gas station where they reported the incident.

After an investigation members of the Major Crimes Unit identified a 31-year-old as a suspect in the robbery and issued an arrest warrant.

On Thursday, East District general patrol officers located the suspect at a Kildare–Redonda neighbourhood home. He was taken into custody.

Kyle Charles Bickford has been charged with multiple offences including armed robbery, possession of a restricted firearm and failure to comply.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

SHOTGUN, DRUGS SEIZED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

Winnipeg police seized a quantity of drugs and a loaded shotgun after responding to a condominium break-in on Quail Ridge Road.

Police said residents of the condominium in question were evicted and the locks changed earlier this month following an August drug trafficking investigation stemming from public concerns.

On October 7 at 8:48 p.m. police said officers responded to reports of a break and entry at the same residence and a man and a woman were taken into custody.

A search warrant was issued for the condo and the vehicle police believed the suspects arrived in.

The search revealed 16.5 grams of cocaine and drug packaging materials in the residence and a loaded shotgun with ammunition in the vehicle.

As a result, Marcel Andrew Dumonceaux, 29, and a 31-year-old woman from Winnipeg have been charged with various offences including break and enter, possession of a firearm and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Dumonceaux was detained in custody while the woman was released on an undertaking.

None of the charges have been proven in court.