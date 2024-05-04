15-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in Lake St. Martin First Nation shooting

A 15-year-old boy from Lake St. Martin First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, RCMP said they were called to a shooting at a home in Lake St. Martin First Nation. When they got there, responding officers said they found a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed.

Later that day, the 15-year-old suspect was arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.