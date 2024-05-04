WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 15-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in Lake St. Martin First Nation shooting

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image)
    A 15-year-old boy from Lake St. Martin First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting earlier this week.

    On Wednesday morning, RCMP said they were called to a shooting at a home in Lake St. Martin First Nation. When they got there, responding officers said they found a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed.

    Later that day, the 15-year-old suspect was arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

