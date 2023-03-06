15-year-old dead, another in hospital after shooting in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old male was killed in a shooting on Amherst Street in St. James early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of Amherst Street, which is between Portage and Ness Avenue, around 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Police would not confirm if the shooting happened inside a house or in the street.

When officers arrived, they found two teenagers had been shot. A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said a 15-year-old male was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries.

"This wasn't believed to be an accidental just discharge of a firearm. This is being investigated as a homicide," said Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer with the Winnipeg police.

Winnipeg police had taped off a section of the street Monday as a forensics unit worked in the area. Evidence markers were seen placed around a nearby vehicle and house, as well as on the street and snowbanks.

McKinnon said no arrests have been made and investigators have no suspect descriptions at this point. However, she said police do not believe that there is an imminent safety risk at this time.

"What I will say is that the investigators are certainly speaking with all possible witnesses and all residents in that area," she said.

She said investigators are now looking to hear from anyone in the area who might have heard or seen anything around the time of the shooting.

"It's always helpful. No tip is too small."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).