WINNIPEG -- Along with 180 new cases, Manitobans health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, the deaths include a man in his 70s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region and a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

Due to a data error, the province said one death that had been reported earlier has been removed. The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 761.

Of the new cases, 83 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 7.0 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, ten are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 69 are in the Northern health region, eight are in the Prairie Mountain health region and ten are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 27,322.

The province currently has 2,986 active cases, and 23,575 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 10.2 per cent.

There are 122 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as 161 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Nineteen active COVID-19 patients and 17 non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Friday, 2,043 tests were performed, bringing the total to 450,104 since early February.

As of Friday, 13,539 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba, including 11,401 first doses and 2,138 second doses.

The province also declared an outbreak at Lynn Lake Hospital in Lynn Lake, Man.