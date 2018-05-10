

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: Police said their continued investigation which revealed another eight fires they believe the man was responsible for between May 1 to May 8.

These fires include:

- A garage fire in the 100 block of Furby Street;

- A garbage bin fire in the 300 block of Simcoe Street;

- A fence fire in the 400 block of Simcoe Street;

- A recycling bin fire in the 300 block of Beverley Street;

- A garage fire in the 600 block of Home Street;

- A garage fire in the 600 block of Furby Street;

- A garage fire that spread to a second garage in the 900 block of Cathedral Avenue;

- A utility trailer fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.

The damages for these fires are estimated at around $62,250.

On Tuesday, police said they went to the Milner Ridge Correctional facility and arrested the suspect.

River Jacob Parrenas Tavares has been charged with eight more counts of arson causing damage to property.

He is detained in custody.

EARLIER:A 19-year-old man has been arrested after 16 separate incidents involving fire in the downtown, West End and North End areas of Winnipeg, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said they believe the following fires between May 1 and May 9 were set deliberately:

A garage fire that spread to second garage and garbage bins in the 100 block of Balmoral Street;

A garage and recycling bin fire in the 100 block of Spence Street;

A garage and recycling bin fire that spread to another garage and two houses in the 600 block of Wellington Avenue;

A garage fire in the 900 block of Redwood Avenue;

A yard fire in the 1000 block of Machray Avenue;

A garage and utility pole fire in the 400 block of Cairnsmore Street;

A garage fire in the 1300 block of Magnus Avenue;

A fence fire in the first 100 block of Albina Way;

A garage and fence fire in the first 100 block of Timmins Avenue;

A garage fire in in the 100 block of Cartwright Road;

A garage and fence fire in the 1400 block of Leila Avenue;

A fence fire in the first 100 block of Albina Way;

A garage, vehicle, fence and garbage can fire in the first 100 block of Maevista Place;

A shed fence and garbage can fire in the 600 block of Sheppard Street;

A garbage, vehicle and fence fire in the first 100 block of Lavender Bay;

A house and fence fire in the first 100 block of Manford Close.

A news release says on May 9 officers were at the fire on Manford Close when they located a man on a bicycle. The man matched a description of the suspect given by witnesses.

He was taken into custody and after a search police seized a number of items, including incendiary materials, according to WPS.

Winnipeg’s River Jacob Parrenas Tavares, 19, has been charged with 16 counts of arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary materials.