WINNIPEG -- Two Americans have been charged after breaking quarantine guidelines in Ontario.

On June 24, David and Anne Sippell from Excelsior Minnesota entered Canada at the Fort Frances port of Entry. Along with other stipulations, the two were instructed by Canada Border Services Agency to drive directly to their destination and remain there for 14 days without delay.

Ontario police said both individuals failed to comply with the Mandatory Quarantine Act and were observed making stops in the Town of Fort Frances.

OPP charged them with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada, contrary to section 58 of the Quarantine Act. The charge carries a fine of $1,000.

The OPP is reminding the public to take the Federal Quarantine Act seriously. It said Legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public by mitigating risk of exposure.