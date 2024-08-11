WINNIPEG
    • 2 dead, 3 injured in vehicle rollover near The Pas: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File Image)
    Two people are dead and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Cormorant, Man., Saturday afternoon.

    According to the RCMP, all five people were in the car travelling eastbound, before the vehicle lost control when it entered the ditch and rolled.

    A 35-year-old man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation and a 36-year-old man from Prince Albert, Sask., were pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver, a 39-year-old man also from Opaskwayak Creen Nation, along with a 28-year-old woman from The Pas were transported to hospital. They were then flown to Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries.

    A 25-year-old woman from The Pas was also taken to hospital, but has since been released.

    RCMP said it is investigating the incident.

