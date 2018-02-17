

CTV Winnipeg





An early morning trailer fire has left two people dead.

Grand Rapids RCMP said around 1:50 a.m. Saturday they responded to a trailer fire on Beardy Point Road.

RCMP said when emergency crews arrived the trailer was fully engulfed in flames and quickly destroyed.

Investigators said two bodies were found inside the trailer.

RCMP said investigators are still on scene along with the Forensic Identification Services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Grand Rapids is located more than 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg.