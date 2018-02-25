

CTV Winnipeg





Two inmates escaped from Stony Mountain Institution Saturday night, according to a release from Correctional Service Canada.

CSC said that security discovered William Benjamin Hunter-Garrioch and Dale Jacob Gilchrist were missing around 9:30 p.m.

They immediately contacted RCMP who then issued arrest warrants for both men.

Hunter-Garrioch is 21-years-old, about five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, and a scar on his left wrist. He is currently serving just over nine years for attempted murder, among other charges.

Gilchrist is 34-years-old, six feet two inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his neck, abdomen, chest, arms, hands, and right leg. He is currently serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men should contact police.

CSC said it is investigating the circumstances of the incident and working with police.

Police believe the two men may be on their way to Saskatchewan. They have a history of violence and should not be approached, police said.