WINNIPEG -- A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a woman on Lake Manitoba First Nation.

During the evening of March 26, RCMP officers were called to a home on the First Nation, where they found an unresponsive 35-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties investigated and Phoenix Austin Maytwayashing has been charged with second-degree murder. He’s in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

The charge has not been proven in court,