22-year-old soccer player was a family man, non-violent: Teammate

Dozens of people filled the stands at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex Saturday to mourn the loss of a player who was killed at the south Winnipeg facility one week earlier.

Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi, 22, was shot in the parking lot on July 13 after finishing up the latest round of games in the Canada African Cup of Nations. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Winnipeg police said it believes the attack was targeted.

“What brings me a lot of pain and frustration is these young men and young women – they are deciding to change their life … they are seeking belonging, acceptance, community, but to see that someone will commit such an act, it brings a lot of pain to me,” said tournament president Gode Katembo.

Katembo and other community leaders said the tragedy is a sign that more needs to be done to protect Black youth in Winnipeg and across the province.

“We see this opportunity to make a call to the community as a whole, for unity and for safety,” said African Communities of Manitoba board member Rene Tondji-Simen.

Tondji-Simen also commended the crowd for attending the memorial service and returning to the stands, noting there may have been security concerns.

“If you did stop, we would have understood,” he said, referring to the tournament.

“This cannot die because of this,” Tondji-Simen continued. “It should really mobilize us more.”

It was a message echoed by Manitoba Deputy Premier Uzoma Asagwara, who also attended the memorial.

“Even in the midst of an unspeakable tragedy, we must remind ourselves that we are, in fact, one community,” they said. “Beyond this painful time, (this tournament) will continue to be an opportunity to bring people together.”

‘Deeply devoted to his family’: Teammate

As part of the memorial service, Abdullahi’s teammate Jean-Paul Murhabazi spoke about the young man’s life.

Abdullahi was born in Somalia in 2002. Following the civil war, he and his family fled to a refugee camp in Ethiopia before moving to Canada in 2014.

He grew up playing soccer and running marathons, Murhabazi said. Abdullahi graduated from Gordon Bell High School in Winnipeg, and took up a passion for auto mechanics.

“He was deeply devoted to his family, his community,” said Murhabazi.

Abdullahi is survived by his sisters and his parents.

On the day of his death, Murhabazi said Abdullahi was having dinner with his dad around 4 p.m., when he mentioned he had a soccer game later that evening.

“That was the last time that they embraced,” Murhabazi said.

While Murhabazi and Abdullahi had only played together for a couple years, their friendship left a lasting impact.

“He was not violent. What happened to him, it’s a tragedy,” Murhabazi told reporters following the service.

“He’s a good kid,” Murhabazi continued. “I don’t know if I would call him a kid or a man, but on the field, he's a brother, and off the field, he's a brother.”

Murhabazi said he also hopes justice will be served in his friend’s name.

“The more we punish people that are doing such a thing, the more the violence is going to decrease.”

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to Abdullahi’s death. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or have video to call the homicide unit.