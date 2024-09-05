'Truly breaks my heart': Paula Abdul cancels Canadian tour, including Winnipeg show, amid injuries

Paula Abdul is telling fans straight up she must cancel the Canadian leg of her upcoming tour due to an injury.

In a post on her X page, Abdul said she recently sustained multiple injuries, and has since received targeted injections to allow temporary relief.

However, after multiple consultations with her doctors, she has been advised that one of her injuries requires a minor procedure, with six to eight weeks of recovery time.

As a result, Abdul said she will not be able to continue with the Canadian leg of her Straight Up! To Canada Tour, as well as dates in Alaska and North Dakota.

"I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US," she writes.

"You mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart."

The singer was originally slated to perform at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 10.

Abdul promised to come back "stronger and better".

Refunds are available at your point of purchase, Abdul said.

Ticketmaster writes on its website refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used during purchase as soon as funds are received from the event organizer. It should appear on purchasers' accounts within the next 14 to 21 days, the company said.