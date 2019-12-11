WINNIPEG -- Mayor Brian Bowman announced on Wednesday that 23 community groups will be granted funding for community safety and crime prevention activities.

The funding comes from the City of Winnipeg’s Community Safety and Crime Prevention program.

Bowman said he is excited to award these groups.

“There are unique solutions in neighborhoods across the city and this program will help community organizations make progress toward increasing community safety and preventing crime,” the mayor said in a news release.

The program was created to help support activities throughout communities that strengthen local crime prevention and community safety, promote communication between residents, and build a strong relationship between communities and the Winnipeg Police Service.

Each organization can receive a max of $5,000 per application.

The city received a total of 64 applications for the program.

You can see the whole list of the recipients and their projects here.