WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba during a news conference Saturday morning.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said there are no additional deaths, but one person is in intensive care.

With the 25 new cases, that brings Manitoba's total to 64 cases.

"Public health investigations continue to confirm details and information will continue to be updated on our website as it becomes available," said Roussin.

PUBLIC HEALTH ACT

Health officials also reminded the public that the Public Health Act will take effect on March 30.

Under the Act, Public gatherings will be limited to no more than ten people at any indoor or outdoor place.

Retail businesses, including grocery or food stores, shopping centres, pharmacies or gas stations, must also ensure separation of one to two metres between customers.

Public transportation must also ensure that people are able to maintain a separation of one to two metres.

"No Manitoban should wait to see if an order applies to them," said Roussin. "This is about Manitobans stepping up to prevent the spread of the virus."

NEW TESTING SITE

A community testing site will open Monday, in Pine Falls at École Powerview School, 33 Vincent St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

This brings the total to 15 community testing sites, including six drive-thru locations.

The public is reminded that a referral to these sites is needed, and they are not walk-in clinics.

Over 6,200 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Manitoba.

"We continue our work to plan a response and build capacity in our health care system," Roussin said.

More information and the online screening tool for COVID-19 can be found here.