WINNIPEG -- Seven more Manitobans have died of COVID-19, and 271 new cases have been reported in the province, according to the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Public health officials announced three of the deaths are related to the outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home. The deaths are a woman in her 60s, a woman in 80s and a man in his 70s.

Two people linked to the outbreak at Victoria General hospital also died of the virus. One person was a man in his 60s and the other was a woman in her 80s.

Health officials also said a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region died, too.

The death toll now sits at 103.

Along with the seven deaths, 271 new cases of the virus were identified.

These new cases announced Saturday include:

31 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

22 cases in the Northern health region

23 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

39 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

156 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Since March, the province has seen a total of 7,689 cases.

As of Saturday, the five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is now 9.4 per cent, only two-tenths of a per cent lower than the test positivity rate of Winnipeg, which is 9.6 per cent.

There are 159 people in the hospital due to the virus, 23 of which are in intensive care.

On Saturday, 3,216 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 279,917 since early February.