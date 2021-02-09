WINNIPEG -- Manitoba announced three new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 853.

The new numbers were released in the daily COVID bulletin Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths include a man in his 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, both from the Winnipeg Health Region.

The province is also reporting 75 new cases of the virus, with four cases being removed due to a data correction.

Since March 2020, the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba is 30,360.

Most of the new cases are in the Winnipeg Health Region with 51, followed by the Northern Health Region with 16. Five cases were reported in the Southern Health Region and three in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The Prairie Mountain Health Region had no new cases to report, the first time since July.

The province said there are currently 1,597 active COVID-19 cases with 27,910 recoveries from the virus.

Provincially, the five-day test-positivity rate is 5.4 per cent. The test-positivity rate for Winnipeg is 4.3 per cent.

There are currently 266 people in hospital because of COVID-19.

Of those, 104 people have active cases, and 15 are in the ICU. The province said another 162 patients are in hospital with COVID-19 and are no longer infectious, but still require care. Eighteen of those cases are in ICU.

Manitoba completed 1,322 tests for COVID-19 on Monday.

Since February 2020, 492,213 tests have been completed in the province.