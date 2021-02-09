WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting its first case of a COVID-19 variant in the province.

During a news conference on Tuesday announcing changes to the province’s public health orders, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, confirmed the B-117 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, was discovered in Manitoba following a COVID-19 test.

Roussin said the case was related to international travel, and the patient has since recovered.

The initial test results were received on Jan. 27, and the test was sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory for further sequencing, Roussin said.

He added the results were received by Manitoba late Monday evening.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.