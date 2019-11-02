WINNIPEG -- A 3-year-old boy who has been in grave condition in hospital after a stabbing attack, has been taken off life support, the family said.

The family of Hunter Haze Smith-Straight told CTV News the boy was taken off life support Saturday evening and has died.

The 3-year-old boy was the victim of an attack early Wednesday morning. Police said the boy was stabbed in the neck at a home on Pritchard Avenue.

In a message Friday morning, the family said an MRI showed Hunter had severe brain damage.

Daniel Jensen, 33, was charged with attempted murder though police said Friday those charges may be upgraded.

More to come.