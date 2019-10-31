WINNIPEG -- The aunt of a three-year-old boy stabbed early Wednesday said in a Facebook message to CTV News that the child suffered severe brain damage in the attack and will be taken off life support.

Winnipeg police said Thursday that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing.

Police were called to Pritchard Avenue at around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, where the boy was found with multiple stab wounds and given emergency first aid before being rushed to hospital, authorities said.

As of Thursday morning, the boy remained in grave condition.

“When our officers located this child, he was critically injured, they applied emergency first aid.”

“I know it’s been pretty tough on those responding officers,” said Const. Jay Murray, who described the injuries as catastrophic.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING BOY’S MOTHER

Police said the suspect knew the boy’s family and had previously been in a relationship with the boy’s mother.

According to court records from July, the suspect had been ordered not to have contact with the mother, or to possess weapons.

Police allege that prior to the attack, the suspect had been with the mom at an address on Main Street when an argument broke out and the mom was assaulted.

“They’re not believed to be life-threatening,” Murray said of the mother’s injuries. “But I don’t want to characterize them as minor, either.”

From there, police said the suspect went to the home on Pritchard by foot, where the boy was with family members. Police allege the attack on the boy was targeted.

FAMILY SAYS BOY STABBED IN NECK REPEATEDLY

An aunt of the boy who does not want to be identified said her niece and nephew were at the home on Pritchard at the time.

“And my niece is also taking it hard because it was my niece and my nephew that found him,” she said.

“Pure evil, how can a human do this.”

The boy’s aunt said she feels he is doing better than yesterday, and they’ve taken him off fentanyl to see if he’ll wake up.

She said he was scheduled for an MRI this afternoon and he’s still on life support.

ARREST MADE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Daniel Jensen, 33, was arrested Wednesday at around 4:05 p.m. while walking in the area of Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Murray said general patrol officers who had been assigned to the initial call spotted and recognized him.

Jensen has been charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm as well as charges related to breaching court conditions and a probation order.

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele