WINNIPEG -- Following Manitoba's deadliest day, health officials are reporting another 14 COVID-19 deaths and 383 new cases of the disease.

The youngest death announced Sunday is a man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region. He is the second person in their 20s to die of COVID-19 this weekend.

One death, a man in his 70s, is linked to an outbreak at the Health Sciences Centre.

Five deaths are linked to Winnipeg senior-care facilities. A man in his 60s linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre, two women in their 80s linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home, a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Personal Care Home and a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home all died of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, all from Winnipeg, also died from the virus.

In the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Woodhaven Manor died.

The province also reported one death in the Interlake-Eastern health region, a man in his 70s linked to an outbreak at Kin Place Personal Care Home.

A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain heath region linked to an outbreak at the Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home also died from the disease.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 has risen to 394.

Along with the 14 deaths, 383 cases of the virus were announced.

Of the new cases, 272 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 14.4 per cent.

Out of the rest of the cases, 22 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 36 are in the Northern health region, 17 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 36 are in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 18,806.

The province currently has 9,216 active cases, and 9,195 people have recovered from the disease.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 13.6 per cent, half a per cent higher than a day previous.

There are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, down slightly from Friday, with 43 patients in intensive care, down eight from Saturday.

On Saturday, 2,231 tests were performed, bringing the total to 371,453 since early February.