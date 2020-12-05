WINNIPEG -- In Manitoba's deadliest day, health officials are reporting 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 354 new cases of the disease.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, all of the deaths except one are from Winnipeg.

The deaths from Winnipeg not linked to senior facilities include a woman in her 20s, a man in his 60s, two women in their 70s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Three deaths, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s are linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home.

Another three deaths, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s, are linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home.

Health officials also said a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s, both linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home, died of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s inked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home and a man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home also died of the virus.

The only death outside of the Winnipeg region was a woman in her 60s from the Northern health region linked to the outbreak at The Pas Hospital Acute Care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 rises to 381.

Along with the 19 deaths, 354 cases of the virus were announced.

Of the new cases, 235 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 14.1 per cent.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 18,423.

The province currently has 9,115 active cases, and 8,927 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 13.1 per cent.

There are 349 people in hospital with COVID-19, down slightly from Friday, with 51 patients in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,981 tests were performed, bringing the total to 369,154 since early February.