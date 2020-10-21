WINNIPEG -- The number of First Nations people in Manitoba with COVID-19 has spiked once again, with 42 more people contracting the disease.

According to the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team, these cases were identified between Oct.16 and Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. This brings the total number of lab-confirmed and probable First Nation cases in Manitoba to 339.

Of these cases, 127 cases are on-reserve and 212 cases are off-reserve.

The response coordination teams notes that 290 of these cases are active, 46 people have recovered and one has died.

First Nations people living outside of Winnipeg are being urged to cancel non-essential travel to the city.

Since March, there have been 3,491 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.