WINNIPEG -- Cases of COVID-19 have once again spiked in Manitoba, as provincial health officials announced 110 new cases on Tuesday.

These new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since March to 3,491, which includes one case removed from the total due to duplication.

The cases announced on Tuesday include:

two cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

11 cases in the Northern health region;

two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

seven cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

88 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The province said there are currently 32 people in hospital, including six people in intensive care. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 42.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba crept back up slightly to 4.3 per cent as of Tuesday.

The province said there are 1,746 active cases in the province, along with 1,703 recoveries – however, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, has said these numbers may not be accurate due to a back log in reporting.

The Winnipeg region continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, with 2,113 total cases since March.

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Region is now under the orange or restricted level on the province’s pandemic response system, which includes increased restrictions.

This comes as Canada’s second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the country’s total case count past the 200,000 mark on Monday.

The majority of Canada’s cases are in Ontario and Quebec, though cases have been rising across the country.

APPOINTMENT-BASED TESTING NOW AVAILABLE IN MANITOBA

The province had 2,149 COVID tests completed on Monday, bringing the total number of lab tests done since February to 228,713.

The province has also announced the introduction of appointment-based testing is launching in Manitoba on Tuesday.

The province said people are now able to make an appointment to book a COVID-19 test by calling 1-855-268-4318 or by going to the government's website.

For now, the province said appointments will only be available at three sites, including 604 St. Mary’s Rd., 2735 Pembina Hwy., and 1181 Portage Ave.

The rest of the testing sites in the province are still working on a first-come, first-serve basis.

-with files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and The Canadian Press’ Paola Loriggio