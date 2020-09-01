WINNIPEG -- The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said staff at Stony Mountain Institution recently seized more than $420,000 in contraband items.

A package with the items was found by staff members on Monday at 7:30 a.m. Officials said the package was on the perimeter of the prison's minimum security unit.

The contraband seized included cell phones and chargers, pre-paid SIM cards, THC concentrate, steroids, tobacco, cannabis, hashish, and rolling papers.

The estimated value of the seizure is $420,368.

The CSC said police have been notified and an investigation is underway.