

CTV Winnipeg





One lucky fan will be leaving Friday’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers game at least $50,000 richer.

On Monday the Blue Bombers announced that the 50/50 jackpot for the Aug. 17 game will begin at $100,000. The winner of the raffle will take home half of the total funds and the remaining money will support amateur football, non-profits in Manitoba and community programming sponsored by the team.

Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks is also the annual Military Appreciation Night, which will include two Canadian Forces aircrafts flying by after the national anthem.

The Blue Bombers are tied for second in the West Division, having won three straight games. The Redblacks are ranked first in the East Division.

Friday’s game takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Investor Group Field. Tickets are available at the Blue Bombers website, by calling 204-784-7448 or visiting the field’s ticketing centre.