Starting Sunday, and for the next two weeks, you can take a trip around the work without ever leaving Winnipeg.

Folklorama kicked off Sunday and is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“It’s really a time of celebration, and respect for each other and a sense of safety and pride,” said Teresa Cotroneo, Executive Director of Folklorama.

“It’s being able to share our traditions, our culture of where we came from and who made us all who we are here today.”

Folklorama is said to be the world’s largest and longest running multicultural festival.

Organizers say some pavilions are including special displays showcasing their many decades with the festival.

“There’s something for everyone at every pavilion, whether it’s specific foods that you’re looking for, entertainment or interactive cultural displays,” said Cotroneo.

New this year is the Egyptian pavilion, which is featured during the first week of the festival – alongside 21 other pavilions.

In total 45 pavilions will be part of this year’s celebrations.

The festival runs until Aug. 18.