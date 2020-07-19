WINNIPEG -- The province is announcing six new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the largest single day uptick since April 11.

Health officials said they identified the new cases as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 343.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.

On Saturday, the province reported one new case, marking 12 new cases last week.

As of Friday, 318 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba. The death toll remains at 7.

So far, almost 74,000 tests have been administered in the province since February.

Along with the case announcement, the government also tweeted a reminder about physical distancing.

Public health officials advise 6 new cases of #Covid19MB have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 343. The online data will be updated on Monday, July 20, 2020. https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d pic.twitter.com/i1SF1pRpBs — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) July 19, 2020