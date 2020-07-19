Advertisement
6 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba announced Sunday
WINNIPEG -- The province is announcing six new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the largest single day uptick since April 11.
Health officials said they identified the new cases as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 343.
Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.
On Saturday, the province reported one new case, marking 12 new cases last week.
As of Friday, 318 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba. The death toll remains at 7.
So far, almost 74,000 tests have been administered in the province since February.
Along with the case announcement, the government also tweeted a reminder about physical distancing.